Members of the Fulton County Voiture 812 40/8 were on hand at Westview Elementary School Thursday afternoon for their yearly program, Flags for First Graders.

CANTON-Members of the Fulton County Voiture 812 40/8 were on hand at Westview Elementary School Thursday afternoon for their yearly program, Flags for First Graders.

Jim Watts, a six-year Army veteran; Rob Marlette, an Army veteran who has served two tours in Iraq; and Jerry Surrells, an 18-month Army veteran who has served in Vietnam, lead the program.

In their classes, the youngsters have been learning about veterans.

Watts told children about the different veterans organizations in the area, including 40/8, the American Legion and the VFW.

While displaying the flag, Watts, Marlette and Surrells grilled students about their American flag knowledge.

The American flag, first sewed by Betsy Ross in 1776, is nicknamed “Old Glory” and “The Stars and Stripes.”

The flag the veterans had with them Thursday was displayed at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., in 1996.

Youngsters reviewed what they should do during the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance; place their hand over their heart, stand up, face the flag and take off a hat if wearing one.

The American flag has 50 stars representing each state, with Illinois being number 21, and 13 stripes for the original colonies.

“This is your flag,” Marlette told the group. “It represents all of you. You’re all going to represent your country one day.”

They also reviewed the rules of displaying the American flag including, the American flag must be flown above another country’s flag (if displayed at the same time) and there must be a spotlight for the flag when flown at night. If no light is available, the flag must be lowered then raised again in the morning.

An American flag that is flown upside down signifies that that individual is in trouble and needs assistance.

Additionally, the American flag must not be disrespected such as getting it dirty, throwing it on the ground or cutting the fabric.

Old flags that have become tattered should be taken to a local veteran’s organization. The flags are then retired during a ceremony on Flag Day.

Marlette and Surrells showed children how to properly fold the flag while Watts assisted in passing out small flags that the youngsters could keep.