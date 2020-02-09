BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

BENTON — The CWC Bulldogs gave the fifth-rated Class 1A Goreville Blackcats all they could handle in the first half, but a third quarter rally put the game away for the favorites in the first game of the Rich Herrin Classic on Saturday.

The Blackcats tried to score an early knockout punch, dominating the offensive glass and moving to a 11-5 lead. The Bulldogs fought back, beating the press for some easy baskets to only trail by 19-15 at the end of the first quarter.

A 5-0 run, capped with a 3-pointer by KaCee Fulkerson, gave the Bulldogs the lead for a brief time in the second quarter. Goreville attempted to pull away but the Bulldogs stayed within 33-29 at the half.

Both teams had played Friday night, and with fatigue becoming a factor in the second half, the deep bench of the Blackcats was a big factor in a dominating half by Goreville. Numerous turnovers on the press led to easy baskets and Goreville was able to pull away.

“They’re a really good team and they have a chance to make it all the way to Peoria,” said CWC Coach Kevin Wolff.

“We did a lot of good things today, but we got a bit run down, while they were running in a ton of guys.”

1 2 3 4 F

CWC 15 14 7 9 45

GV 19 14 20 18 71

CWC - Ethan Mahon 16, Peyton Edwards 10, Devin Rankin 7, KaCee Fulkerson 3, Bryce Conner 3, Ty Barbre 2, Brody Atteberry 2, Cal York 2.

GV - Nick Compton 13, Kanon Webb 12, Landon Albright 11, Luke Brown 10, Briley Dunn 8, Logan Hawkins 5, Carter Bishop 5, Chase Quigley 3, Dylan Compton 2, Rhet Schuetz 2.

Other Rich Herrin Classic games:

Harrisburg 60, Greenville 41

Woodlawn 63, Vandalia 57

Benton 69, Edwards Co. 36

Fairfield 44, Nashville 42

Sesser-Valier 42, Anna-Jonesboro 37

Marion 66, Mt. Carmel 49

Herrin 63, Oregon 53