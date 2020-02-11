Kids are a large part of our
culture and a primary part of
Huck’s Mission Statement.
The Karing for Kids Program,
now in it’s 17th year, was crafted
by Huck’s to make Christmas
special for those children who
are less fortunate and to give
back to the communities we live
and work in.
Each child selected receives
$150 to enable them to fulfill
their Christmas wishes.
Fundraising is conducted
through corporate sponsorships,
rummage and bake sales,
and many other innovative
types of fundraisers at store
level. 100% of the proceeds
go directly to the Karing for
Kids Program, and the monies
raised at each store STAYS in
that market.
Local health departments and
teachers in the school system
help to privately select the children
in need.
In 2019, our stores raised
$178,222! This was enough for
us to change Christmas for 1,252
children! Although the focus is
on Christmas, donations are
accepted all year long to provide
funds for other special needs
projects such as scholarships,
Special Olympics, supporting
families with children taking
medical treatments, and disaster
relief for kids, all under the
umbrella of “Karing for Kids”.
Although these monies indirectly
help the family, the
monies go directly towards
the child’s needs in every way.
Huck’s is open to helping any
child with special needs.
Huck’s would like to thank all
the associates and customers
in the communities where they
operate for their participation
in this program.