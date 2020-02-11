MACOMB — Tuesday morning, McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout issued a press release detailing the arrest of 19-year-old William Kimmel, 19-year-old Mason Fuller, and 20-year-old Christopher Fernandez for stealing a truck from rural Macomb Township. The suspects were arrested in the early hours of Monday morning, just after midnight, at the end of a vehicular and on-foot pursuit.

The release said the reporting call came in on February 9, at 11:32 p.m., when a resident in the 1400 block of County Road 1600 E of rural Macomb Township reported the burglary. The victim reported that he had seen his truck, a maroon 2007 Chevrolet truck, leave northbound towards Bushnell. The release said the vehicle was located by deputies near the Bushnell Police Department, and a felony traffic stop was attempted. The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle sped away just as the deputy had gotten out of his car, at which point a chase began southbound on Illinois Route 41.

The release added that another McDonough County Deputy located the vehicle near Bardolph, Ill. and the stolen vehicle attempted to maneuver through a field to avoid deputies. The release said the vehicle struck a ditch at the intersection of Hanna Street and Poplar Street, just after turning off its headlights. Both occupants, Kimmel (driver) and Fuller, then fled on foot. The release said the suspects were apprehended shortly thereafter. Kimmel was treated at McDonough District Hospital for an injury he sustained in the traffic crash before being taken to McDonough County Jail along with Fuller and a third suspect, Christopher Fernandez. Was arrested after the incident for his alleged involvement in the burglary. Fernandez was released before Kimmel and Fuller were caught.

William Kimmel was charged with burglary, theft over $500, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting a peace officer, and aggravated reckless driving. Cash bond is set at 10 percent of $50,000. Mason Fuller was charged with burglary, theft over $500, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting a peace officer. Mason’s cash bond was set at 10 percent of $20,000. Christopher Fernandez was charged with burglary, theft over $500, and resisting a peace officer. Fernandez posted $730 cash bond and was released from custody on February 9.

