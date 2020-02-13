The Class 1A Wrestling Regional was held at Farmington Central Saturday.

FARMINGTON-The Class 1A Wrestling Regional was held at Farmington Central Saturday.

Team scores:

First: Aledo (Mercer County)-134.5

Second: Canton-133

Third: Peoria (Notre Dame)-131

Fourth: Knoxville-122

Fifth: Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central)-121

Sixth: Glasford (Illini Bluffs)-105

Seventh: Farmington-100.5

Eighth: Monmouth (Monmouth-Roseville)-81

Ninth: Peoria Heights-61

Tenth: Peoria (Manual)-29.5

Eleventh: Williamsfield-11

Twelfth: Monmouth (United)-2

Tourney Results:

170

Guaranteed Places

First-John Ford, Peoria Heights

Second-Sam Stoneking, (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central)

Third-Griffin Kernan, (Aledo, Mercer County)

Fourth-Trey Anderson, (Monmouth, Monmouth-Roseville)

First Place Match

John Ford (Peoria Heights) 23-8, Jr., over Sam Stoneking (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central) 33-9, Sr. (SV-1 4-2)

Third Place Match

Griffin Kernan (Aledo, Mercer County) 23-20, Jr. over Trey Anderson (Monmouth, Monmouth-Roseville) 14-13, Sr. (Fall 2:40)

182

Guaranteed Places

First-Daniel Driggs, (Peoria, Notre Dame)

Second-Jack Merlo, (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central)

Third-Ethan Patterson, (Glasford, Illini Bluffs)

Fourth-Caleb Rampy, Peoria Heights

First Place Match

Daniel Driggs (Peoria, Notre Dame) 32-8, So. over Jack Merlo (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central) 24-15, Jr. (Fall 5:54)

Third Place Match

Ethan Patterson (Glasford, Illini Bluffs) 18-19, Jr. over Caleb Rampy (Peoria Heights), 17-9, Sr. (Dec 6-2)

195

Guaranteed Places

First-Alex Merlo, (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central)

Second-Travis Sutherland, Farmington

Third-Mason Reed, Knoxville

Fourth-Connor Barnes, Peoria Heights

First Place Match

Alex Merlo (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central) 38-10, Sr., over Travis Sutherland (Farmington) 17-10, So. (Fall 3:34)

Third Place Match

Mason Reed (Knoxville) 19-12, So. over Connor Barnes (Peoria Heights) 22-9, So. (Fall 2:33)

220

Guaranteed Places

First-Broc Shymansky, Farmington

Second-Dalton Crouse, Knoxville

Third-Jacob Waskow, Canton

Fourth-Silas Parrott, (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central)

First Place Match

Broc Shymansky (Farmington) 30-4, Sr. over Dalton Crouse (Knoxville) 23-6, Sr. (MD 9-0)

Third Place Match

Jacob Waskow (Canton) 28-4, Sr. over Silas Parrott (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central) 30-16, Sr. (Fall 3:32)

285

Guaranteed Places

First-Jesus Rojas, (Monmouth, Monmouth-Roseville)

Second-Cayden Davis, Canton

Third-Will Coleman, Peoria Heights

Fourth-William Stowe, Knoxville

First Place Match

Jesus Rojas (Monmouth, Monmouth-Roseville) 20-8, over Cayden Davis (Canton) 26-12, Sr. (Fall 2:54)

Third Place Match

Will Coleman (Peoria Heights) 21-10, Sr. over William Stowe (Knoxville) 9-14, Fr. (Dec 4-3)

160

Guaranteed Places

First-Seth Speaker, (Aledo, Mercer County)

Second-Rese Shymansky, Farmington

Third-Mike Arnold (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central)

Fourth-Chase Davis, Williamsfield

First Place Match

Seth Speaker (Aledo, Mercer County) 27-10, Sr. over Rese Shymansky, Farmington, 30-10, Fr. (Fall 4:29)

Third Place Match

Mike Arnold (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central) 23-9, Sr., over Chase Davis (Williamsfield) 19-10, Jr., (Fall 1:14)

152

Guaranteed Places

First-Griffin O’Connor, (Glasford, Ilini Bluffs)

Second-Kevin Bikopo (Monmouth, Monmouth-Roseville)

Third-Kyle Peckham, Farmington

Fourth-Eric Brock, Knoxville

First Place Match

Griffin O’Connor (Glasford, Illini Bluffs) 28-8, over Kevin Bikopo (Monmouth, Monmouth-Roseville) 23-8, Jr. (Fall 3:05)

Third Place Match

Kyle Peckham (Farmington) 22-15, Jr. over Eric Brock (Knoxville) 18-20, Sr. (Fall 3:31)

138

Guaranteed Places

First-Dylan Grigsby, Canton

Second-Joey Mushinsky, (Peoria, Notre Dame)

Third-Connor Speck (Glasford, Illini Bluffs)

Fourth-Hunter Bush (Knoxville)

First Place Match

Dylan Grigsby (Canton) 34-3 over Joey Mushinsky (Peoria, Notre Dame) 27-12, So. (Fall 2:47)

Third Place Match

Connor Speck (Glasford, Illini Bluffs) 29-10, Jr. over Hunter Bush (Knoxville) 16-16, Sr. (Fall 5:28)

145

Guaranteed Places

First-Anthony Becker-Canton

Second-Hunter Fox-Knoxville

Third-Carson Tippie, (Aledo, Mercer County)

Fourth-Adrean Franklin, (Peoria, Manual)

First Place Match

Anthony Becker (Canton) 14-2, Sr. over Hunter Fox (Knoxville) 28-10, So. (Dec 5-2)

Third Place Match

Carson Tippie (Aledo, Mercere County) 30-17, Jr. over Adrean Franklin (Peoria, Manual) 9-6, Sr. (Fall 0.39)

132

Guaranteed Places

First-Grant Peterson, (Peoria, Notre Dame)

Second-Andrew Hedges, Canton

Third-Jon Headley (Aledo, Mercer County)

Fourth-Gabs Blanch (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central)

First Place Match

Grant Peterson (Peoria Notre Dame) 41-0, Sr. over Andrew Hedges (Canton) 16-4, So. (Dec 9-5)

Third Place Match

Jon Headley (Aledo, Mercer County) 32-9, So. over Gabe Blanch (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central) 12-14, So. (Fall 0:24)

126

Guaranteed Places

First-Tristan Daugherty, (Peoria, Notre Dame)

Second-Noah Miller, (Aledo, Mercer County)

Third-Mitchell Connor, (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central)

Fourth-Ashton Anderson, (Monmouth, Monmouth-Roseville)

First Place Match

Tristan Daugherty (Peoria, Notre Dame) 41-0, Sr. over Noah Miller (Aledo, Mercer County), 17-10, Sr. (Fall 2:29)

Third Place Match

Mitchell Connor (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central) 32-13, Jr. over Ashton Anderson (Monmouth, Monmouth-Roseville) 22-11, Jr. (Dec 5-3)

113

Guaranteed Places

First-Paul Ishikawa, (Glasford, Illini Bluffs)

Second-Broctyn King, (Aledo, Mercer County)

Third-Jac Couri (Peoria, Notre Dame)

Fourth-Connor Huber, Farmington

First Place Match

Paul Ishikawa (Glasford, Illini Bluffs), 33-2, Fr. over Broctyn King (Aledo, Mercer County), 35-9, Jr. (Dec 9-4)

Third Place Match

Jac Couri (Peoria, Notre Dame) 24-6, So. over Connor Huber, Farmington 14-13, Fr. (Fall 1:33)

120

Guaranteed Places

First-Cameron Clark, (Glasford, Illini Bluffs)

Second-Trent Yardley, Knoxville

Third-Martin Arteaga, (Monmouth-Roseville)

Fourth-Blaine Engle (Aledo, Mercer County)

First Place Match

Cameron Clark (Glasford, Illini Bluffs), So. over Trent Yardley (Knoxville) 18-19, Fr. (Fall 1:47)

Third Place Match

Martin Arteaga (Monmouth, Monmouth-Roseville) 26-8, Sr. over Blaine Engle (Aledo, Mercer County) 24-11, Fr. (Fall 2:41)

106

Guaranteed Places

First-Ike Akers, (Peoria, Notre Dame)

Second-Trevor Hedges, Canton

Third-Adam Scalf, Knoxville

Fourth-Carson Clawson (Aledo, Mercer County)

First Place Match

Ike Akers (Peoria, Notre Dame) 37-5, Jr. over Trevor Hedges (Canton) 32-5, Fr. (Dec 12-5)

Third Place Match

Adam Scalf (Knoxville) 24-9, Fr. over Carson Clawson (Aledo, Mercer County) 14-13, So. (Dec 9-5)