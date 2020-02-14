The Canton YMCA Barracuda Swim Team took third place at the Knox County Invitational Saturday, Feb. 1.
The Knox County Invitational took place at the Knox County YMCA in Galesburg.
A total of 31 Cudas participated in the Invitational.
Results:
Avery Bender; Female 14&Under, 50 Free; 34.48Y; Sixteenth
Avery Bender; Female 14&Under; 100 Free; 1:21.09Y; Fourteenth
Avery Bender; Female 14&Under; 100 Breast; 1:44.87Y; Ninth
Bailey Bouc; Female 7-8; 25 Free; 20.40Y; Fifth
Bailey Bouc; Female 7-8; 25 Back; 24.24Y; Fourth
Bailey Bouc; Female 7-8; 25 Breast; 27.80Y; Third
Bailey Bouc; Female 7-8; 25 Fly; 23.60Y; Sixth
Brody Braden; Male 12&Under; 50 Free; 41.78Y; Fourteenth
Brody Braden; Male 12&Under; 200 Free; 2:32.88Y; Fifth
Brody Braden; Male 12&Under; 50 Back; 50.19Y; Ninth
Noah Buhl; Male 14&Under; 50 Free; 28.24Y; Sixth
Noah Buhl; Male 14&Under; 100 Free; 1:03.77Y; Fifth
Noah Buhl; Male 14&Under; 100 Back; 1:18.06Y; Third
Noah Buhl; Male 14&Under; 200 IM; 2:42.60Y; Second
Eli Eberle; Male 21&Under; 50 Free; 24.76Y; Third
Eli Eberle; Male 21&Under; 100 Breast; 1:12.86Y; Fourth
Eli Eberle; Male 21&Under; 100 Fly; 1:01.19Y; Second
Eli Eberle; Male 21&Under; 200 IM; 2:21.14Y; First
Kate Fitzjarrald; Female 10&Under; 50 Free; 46.35Y; Tenth
Kate Fitzjarrald; Female 10&Under; 50 Back; 48.71Y; Tenth
Kate Fitzjarrald; Female 10&Under; 50 Breast; 56.77Y; Thirteenth
Kate Fitzjarrald; Female 10&Under; 100 IM; 1:57.03Y; Tenth
Miles Gates; Male 10&Under; 50 Free; 52.71Y; Seventeenth
Miles Gates; Male 10&Under; 50 Back; 1:01.12Y; Thirteenth
Miles Gates; Male 10&Under; 50 Breast; 1:10.52Y; Seventh
Miles Gates; Male 10&Under; 100 IM; 2:23.70Y; Tenth
Quinn Gates; Male 12&Under; 50 Free; 33.56Y; Sixth
Quinn Gates; Male 12&Under; 50 Back; 43.76Y; Seventh
Quinn Gates; Male 12&Under; 50 Breast; 46.30Y; Seventh
Quinn Gates; Male 12&Under; 50 Fly; 46.12Y; Seventh
James Hammond; Male 21&Under; 50 Free; 24.77Y; Fourth
James Hammond; Male 21&Under; 100 Free; 52.85Y; Second
James Hammond; Male 21&Under; 200 Free; 1:57.13Y; First
James Hammond; Male 21&Under; 100 Fly; 59.86Y; First
Nelson Hand; Male 14&Under; 100 Free; 1:08.08Y; Ninth
Nelson Hand; Male 14&Under; 100 Back; 1:21.77Y; Fifth
Nelson Hand; Male 14&Under; 100 Breast; 1:39.82Y; Eighth
Nelson Hand; Male 14&Under; 200 IM; 2:57.34Y; Fourth
Klaira Hitchcock; Female 7-8; 25 Free; 40.24Y; Fifteenth
Klaira Hitchcock; Female 7-8; 50 Free; 1:31.74Y; Tenth
Klaira Hitchcock; Female 7-8; 25 Back; 48.33Y; Fourteenth
Vivienne Hunt; Female 10&Under; 50 Free; 53.95Y; Twelfth
Vivienne Hunt; Female 10&Under; 50 Back; 59.84Y; Twelfth
Vivienne Hunt; Female 10&Under; 50 Breast; 1:17.62Y; Fourteenth
Caleb Jochums; Male 10&Under; 50 Back; 38.02Y; First
Caleb Jochums; Male 10&Under; 50 Breast; 43.46Y; First
Caleb Jochums; Male 10&Under; 50 Fly; 37.75Y; First
Caleb Jochums; Male 10&Under; 100 IM; 1:23.42Y; First
Ethan Jochums; Male 7-8; 25 Free; 20.08Y; Ninth
Ethan Jochums; Male 7-8; 25 Back; 24.57 Y; Seventh
Ethan Jochums; Male 7-8; 25 Breast; 37.53Y; Eighth
Ethan Jochums; Male 7-8; 25 Fly; 24.34Y; Sixth
Drake Miller; Male 21&Under; 50 Free; 26.66Y; Sixth
Drake Miller; Male 21&Under; 100 Free; 58.51Y; Fourth
Drake Miller; Male 21&Under; 100 Breast; 1:11.86Y; Second
Drake Miller; Male 21&Under; 200 IM; 2:32.74Y; Second
Reese Murphy; Female 14&Under; 50 Free; 32.73Y; Eleventh
Reese Murphy; Female 14&Under; 100 Free; 1:13.88Y; Eighth
Reese Murphy; Female 14&Under; 100 Back; 1:29.25Y; Ninth
Reese Murphy; Female 14&Under; 100 Breast; 1:48.04Y; Tenth
Rylee Murphy; Female 14&Under; 50 Free; 31.42Y; Ninth
Rylee Murphy; Female 14&Under; 100 Free; 1:11.62Y; Seventh
Rylee Murphy; Female 14&Under; 200 Free; 2:33.38Y; Third
Rylee Murphy; Female 14&Under; 100 Back; 1:23.12Y; Seventh
Carsyn Regan; Female 6&Under; 25 Free; 29.15Y Second
Carsyn Regan; Female 6&Under; 25 Back; 43.60Y; Eighth
Carsyn Regan; Female 6&Under; 25 Breast; 40.72Y; First
Kennedi Regan; Female 6&Under; 25 Free; 29.15Y; Fourth
Kennedi Regan; Female 6&Under; 25 Back; 38.73Y; Sixth
Cullen Reneau; Male 12&Under; 50 Free; 37.11Y; Ninth
Cullen Reneau; Male 12&Under; 200 Free; 2:58.48Y; Second
Cullen Reneau; Male 12&Under; 500 Free; 8:15.98Y; First
Cullen Reneau; Male 14&Under; 100 Breast; 1:40.65Y; Ninth
Connor Richardson; Male 7-8; 25 Free; 27.89Y; Fourteenth
Connor Richardson; Male 7-8; 25 Breast; 43.95Y; Ninth
Corey Richardson; Male 12&Under; 50 Free; 38.27Y; Tenth
Corey Richardson; Male 12&Under; 100 Free; 1:26.36Y; Eighth
Corey Richardson; Male 12&Under; 50 Back; 43.04Y; Fourth
Corey Richardson; Male 12&Under; 50 Breast; 49.93Y; Eighth
Parker Richardson; Male 10&Under; 50 Free; 1:03.84Y; Nineteenth
Parker Richardson; Male 10&Under; 100 Free; 2:26.84Y; Tenth
Parker Richardson; Male 10&Under; 50 Back; 1:11.90Y; Eighteenth
Parker Richardson; Male 10&Under; 50 Breast; 1:27.32Y; Tenth
Ellison Robinson; Male 7-8; 50 Free; 1:07.79Y; Sixteenth
Ellison Robinson; Male 7-8; 25 Back; 40.41Y; Seventeenth
Ellison Robinson; Male 7-8 25 Breast; 37.15Y; Seventh
Ellie Sawyer; Female 12&Under; 50 Free; 33.91Y; Eighth
Ellie Sawyer; Female 12&Under; 100 Free; 1:14.76Y; Sixth
Ellie Sawyer; Female 12&Under; 50 Back; 40.17Y; Sixth
Ellie Sawyer; Female 12&Under; 50 Breast; 47.91Y; Fifth
Emily Stambaugh; Female 14&Under; 50 Free; 30.02Y; Fifth
Emily Stambaugh; Female 14&Under; 100 Free; 1:05.80Y; Third
Emily Stambaugh; Female 14&Under; 200 Free; 2:20.55Y; First
Emily Stambaugh; Female 14&Under; 100 Back; 1:17.97Y; Fourth
Abby Stevens; Female 14&Under; 50 Free; 29.41Y; Third
Abby Stevens; Female 14&Under; 100 Back; 1:08.36Y; First
Abby Stevens; Female 14&Under; 200 IM; 2:32.18Y; Second
Abby Stevens; Female 21&Under; 100 Fly; 1:12.99Y; Fourth
Alexa Varvitsiotis; Female 21&Under; 50 Free; 31.78Y; Eleventh
Alexa Varvitsiotis; Female 21&Under; 100 Free; 1:07.68Y; Tenth
Alexa Varvitsiotis; Female 21&Under; 200 Free; 2:28.22Y; Second
Alexa Varvitsiotis; Female 21&Under; 100 Back; 1:19.11Y; Seventh
Lauren Walker; Female 10&Under; 50 Free; 33.34Y; First
Lauren Walker; Female 10&Under; 100 Free; 1:16.03Y; First
Lauren Walker; Female 10&Under; 50 Back; 45.41Y; Sixth
Lauren Walker; Female 10&Under; 50 Breast; 48.76Y; Fifth
Ashlyn Ward; Female 21&Under; 50 Free; 33.13Y; Thirteenth
Ashlyn Ward; Female 21&Under; 200 Free; 2:39.05Y; Third
Ashlyn Ward; Female 21&Under; 100 Breast; 1:28.06Y; Fifth
Ashlyn Ward; Female 21&Under; 200 Breast; 3:07.31Y; Second
Lyla Ward; Female 10&Under; 100 Free; 1:28.81Y; Seventh
Lyla Ward; Female 10&Under; 50 Fly; 50.69Y; Sixth
Lyla Ward; Female 10&Under; 100 IM; 1:43.19Y; Seventh
Lyla Ward; Female 12&Under; 50 Back; 50.33Y; Fifteenth
Relays:
Relay Team B
Lyla Ward, Bailey Bouc, Kate Fitzjarrald, Lauren Walker; Female 10&Under; 200 Free Relay; 2:48.04Y; Second
Relay Team A
Emily Stambaugh, Rylee Murphy, Reese Murphy, Abby Stevens; Female 14&Under; 200 Free Relay; 2:02.97Y; Second
Relay Team A
Corey Richardson, Cullen Reneau, Brody Braden, Quinn Gates; Male 12&Under; 200 Free Relay; 2:36.46Y; Second