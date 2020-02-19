Barbara Ann Hughes, 79, of Palm City, FL formerly of Carmi, passed away at 2:16 a.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Hospice House in Stuart, FL. She was born in White County, IL on December 20, 1940 the daughter of Samuel Archie and Emma Alice (Shepard) Hooser. Barbara married Larry B. Hughes on March 18, 1962. She received her Masters in Education from Indiana Wesleyan University. She worked as a 3rd grade teacher at Booth School in Enfield and she also taught at Big Prairie School. She was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Carmi and a member of the First Baptist Church in Stuart, Florida. Barbara was a member of the Delta Theta Tau Philanthropic Sorority where she had served as President, Treasurer and Secretary. This organization was active in many Corn Day activities and helped raise money to donate wheelchairs to Brownsville School.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Larry B. Hughes, of Palm City, FL; son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Brennan Hughes, of Palm City, FL; three grandchildren. Hutchinson, Deegan and Haviland Hughes; brother-in-law. Dr. Sammy Lee (Lynn) Hughes; sister-in-law, Donna Dee (Steve) Cole and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. a son, Kevin Hughes and a brother, Archie Wayne Hooser.

Funeral services for Barbara Ann Hughes will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi. Burial will be in White County Memorial Garden in Carmi. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Campbell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to First Baptist Church, Stuart, FL. and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi who is in charge of arrangements.