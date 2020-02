The Lewistown Lady Indians eighth grade volleyball team won the Eighth Grade County Tourney Wednesday after defeating North Fulton, 25-15, 25-15.

Their record moved to 16-3-1 on the season.

Kill Leaders: Shanna Judd, five; Abby Wiegand, five

Dig Leaders: Annie McAdams, 12; Landry Smith, seven

ACE Leader: Annie McAdams, one

Assist Leaders: Scarlett Potter, 10; Landry Smith, four

Block Leader: Gracie Taylor, three

Service Points: Annie McAdams, 13, Shanna Judd, five

Way to go, Ladies!