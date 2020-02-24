On February 18, 2020, a new Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway display was unveiled at a ceremony at the State of Illinois Stratton Office Building in Springfield, Illinois. The display features thematic sections of the current Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway visitor guide. Over 125 attractions, businesses and tourism partners are represented in the display. Highlights include museums, iconic restaurants, giant statues, breweries, neon signs and downtown districts along Illinois Route 66. Prominently featured is a copy of “The Green Book”, which was an essential guide for African American safe travel during the Jim Crow era. Also included is an example of the Illinois Route 66 specialty license plate, which is available for cars, light trucks and motorcycles in the state.

The Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway and the bipartisan Illinois Route 66 Legislative Caucus have been working together to promote the upcoming Illinois Route 66 Centennial celebration in 2026, which millions of visitors worldwide are expected to attend. Several Illinois Route 66 caucus members were in attendance, as well as Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, who spoke during the presentation.

The display was developed by Ace Sign Company of Springfield and funded by the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway, which is a 501c3 non-profit organization. The idea for it came from the now-retired Executive Director of the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway, William Kelly. Kelly and the new Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway Executive Director, Casey Wichmann, were also in attendance for the event, along with representatives from several of the Byway partners that are featured in the display.

The display is located just outside of the state offices of Rep. Tim Butler/Rep. Mike Murphy at the Wm. G. Stratton Building located at 401 South Spring Street in Springfield, Illinois. The display is on view to the public during the building’s normal hours of operation.

Press Contacts: Representative Tim Butler (217-782-0053) Anne Haaker, Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway (217-652-4817)