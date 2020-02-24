White County States Attorney:

Kevin Spurlock, 29, Mt. Vernon, IN was sentenced on Monday to the Illinois Department of Corrections for

Retail Theft, a Class 4 Felony. He was sentenced to 5 years in the Department of Corrections and 1 year of Mandatory Supervised Release.

White County Sheriff’s Office:

On Friday 2/21The Sheriff’s Office responded to a report the theft from a worksite on 1264 N Co. Rd 800E of an aluminum survey tripod valued at $200.

On 2/22/20 took a report of Theft over $500 and Criminal Trespass to Residence on 9th Street in Carmi.

On 2/22/20 Deputies responded to a Burglary and Theft over $500 complaint on Highway 1 in Norris City. A Pistol Gun Safe containing two pistols was missing.