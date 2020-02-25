CAMBRIDGE – Betty Elaine “Granny” Strange, 70, of rural Cambridge, went to the Lord on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 28, at the Bishop Hill Community United Methodist with Elder Bonnie King and Pastor Trisha Chapman officiating. Burial will be in Bishop Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Community of Christ Church in Galesburg or to the Bishop Hill Community United Methodist Church.

She was born July 14, 1949, in Galesburg, the daughter of Bennie and Florence (Carlson) King. She married Daniel L. “Dan” Strange on December 30, 1967, in Galesburg. He survives, along with daughter, Lisa (Paul) Miller of Cambridge, son, Tim (Carrie) Strange of Lewisburg, TN, her granddaughter, Katie Miller of Cambridge, a sister, Beverly (George) Ferris of Kalispell, MT, a brother, Joe (Starla) King of Oneida, her sister at heart, Maxine Schroeder of Elmira and many other cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Granny graduated from ROVA High School in 1967. She farmed with her husband, was a homemaker, and a stay at home mom, raising her children. She was loved by many and proud to be called Granny by many. She was a member of Community of Christ Church in Galesburg and also attended the Bishop Hill Community United Methodist Church. In her early years she was a member of the Knox County Home Extension and the Roving Rangers. She was a member of the Illinois Beef Association, Henry County Beef Association, the National and Regional Appaloosa Associations, Red Angus Association, Simmental Association, Cambridge FFA Alumni, Bishop Hill Historical Society and Little John Conservation Club. She was a proud 4-H mom, BMX mom, and enjoyed attending classic car events with her family. She loved quilts, spending time at her cabin, and with her horses and all animals. She was deeply devoted to her family and will be greatly missed by them and all whose lives she touched. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.