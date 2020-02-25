GENESEO - Geneseo 126-pound wrestler Luke Henkhaus won a pair of matches to lead a trio of Maple Leafs wrestlers at the Illinois High School Association state meet in Champaign last weekend.

Geneseo's 113-pounder Anthony Montez and 138-pounder Logan Tuggle also represented the Leafs at state.

Henkhaus finished his season with a 38-9 record, Montez was 32-8 and Tuggle 31-12.

Henkhaus, a senior, won a preliminary round match by pin at 5:32 over Grayslake North's Jake Jozwiak, to reach the Class 2A quarterfinals.

But he lost to Garrett Crisman of Glenwood in the quarterfinal round 7-2.

In a wrestleback match, Henkhaus earned a 3-1 win over Tyler Evitts of Oak Forest to move within one match of a state medal.

But in a third-round wrestleback, he fell to Gaige Owens of Marion 5-3.

Montez, who was making a return trip to state as a sophomore, lost a first-round match to Sean Conway of Chicago St. Patrick 3-2.

In the consolation bracket, he was defeated by Cory Hoyle of Morton 15-4 in a major decision.

Tuggle, a junior, also lost a first round match to AJ Heeg of Lemont 6-5.

He then lost in the consolation round 11-4 to Elijay Reyes of Antioch.