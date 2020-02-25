The Carmi Kiwanis Club
met February 21. President
Eric Rahlfs began the meeting
with a big announcement.
The club will administer a
50/50 Pot and announce the
winner on Saturday night of
Corn Day. Tickets are $10 and
will be made available during
Pancake Day on February 29
at Washington School. The
starting pot is $5,000. All proceeds
will go to help charitable
causes. It was also announced
that the “Good News” pot will
help fund the Lincoln PTO
Carnival on April 17.
The guest speaker was
Michelle Winters, owner of
Escapes Travel & Cruises,
a full-fledged travel agency
since 2007. Michelle has gone
on thirty-five cruises and been
to all but two Sandals Resorts.
She has traveled coast to coast
within the continental US, both
visiting family and taking in the
sights. Michelle believes her
experience, expertise, access
to sales, and customer service
allows her to serve anyone with
any travel needs. She does not
charge fees for booking and
works from her home.
Michelle explained the
necessary process to update
driver’s license to REAL
ID. Beginning October 1,
2020, a REAL ID-compliant
driver’s license or identification
card will be required
to board domestic flights or
enter military bases or secure
federal facilities. In order to
fly, everyone will need a REAL
ID- compliant driver’s license
or identification card.
Using a REAL ID document
checklist (available at REALID.
ilsos.gov), Michelle explained
how she gathered the four
groups of required documents
and received her updated
license. With her required
documents in hand, she went
to the Carmi DMV branch on
a day that was not busy. They
scanned her documents and
immediately returned them
to her. She assured the club
that the instructions are clear,
the process is simple, and the
fee is only $5. Michelle recommended
everyone should
upgrade their license, and the
sooner they do so the better.
The meeting ended with a
question and answer session.
Interestingly, when asked
her favorite trip of all-time,
Michelle said it was a vacation
at the Sandals Resort in
St. Lucia. Michelle offers great
values and free personalized
service. For more information,
she can be reached by
phone at (618) 383-4800 or
by email at ausbai@frontier.
com or on Facebook at
https://www.facebook.com/
michelle.f.winters.
Michelle Winters speaks