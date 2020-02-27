For the past 14 years, when the

time changes it has been time

for trivia. Way back in 2016, the

Carmi Rotary club held their first

trivia contest, and it has been a

roaring success ever since. With

two events per year – coinciding

with the time change, there have

now been over one thousand

questions asked and answered,

$5600 in prize money paid out,

and an unknown amount of food

consumed during these lively

events.

This year’s Spring event will

be held on Saturday, March 7th

at the American Legion in Carmi.

The first question will be asked

promptly at six pm, and the night

should wrap up around eight. As

in year’s past, the cost per fourperson

team is only forty dollars,

and the top three teams will win

that back and more.

There will be four rounds of ten

questions each, with questions

coming from such categories as:

history, sports, pop culture, the

Bible, geography, and a few other

surprise topics. The questions

(theoretically) get harder each

round, and the points awarded

also increase as the night moves

along. Some questions from past

contests:

Pop Culture: Clara Peller

became famous for a single line in

a TV commercial back in the 70’s.

What was the line? “Where’s

the Beef?” from a Wendy’s

commercial

Sports: Which major leaguer

came the closest to Joe Dimaggio’s

hitting streak? Pete Rose

History: This US President later

became a Supreme Court Justice?

William Howard Taft

If you were able to answer one

or more of these sample questions,

you need to be on a trivia

team. Besides being a lot of fun,

the trivia contest also helps fund

the good works Rotary does

in our community and around

the world. The Carmi Rotary is

a major sponsor of such local

organizations as: the Baptist

Children’s Home, Carmi Little

League, White County Build, the

Brownsville School Foundation,

and many more.

Get three friends, three family

members, three co-workers, or

three strangers, and be at the

American Legion on Saturday,

March 7th for Rotary Trivia.