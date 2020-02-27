When reading

or studying

the Scripture,

it is vital to notice repetition.

God is a fan of using

repetition in His teaching,

especially when He is

trying to make a point.

In 1 Corinthians 1:18-27,

God uses the words “foolish”

or “foolishness” six

times in the ten verses. God

is trying to make a point.

The first two uses of the

word “foolishness” talk

about people’s opinions of

preaching and the power of

salvation.

I have known a lot of good

people who have no desire

to listen to a sermon. I know

of churches that will have

services lasting nearly two

hours, but the sermon is

only ten minutes long. It is

like the thought is, “Yeah, it

is a church, so we know we

should have a sermon, but

let’s give it the least amount

of time possible. We want

to be entertained by other

things and not have to have

a preacher droning on and

on.”

So, what does the Bible

say about the foolishness of

preaching?

1 Corinthians 1:18, “For

the preaching of the cross is

to them that perish foolishness;

but unto us which

are saved it is the power of

God.”

We can see this today.

Many people think preaching

is foolish. They will say

things like, “I don’t like a

preacher telling me what to

do and not do.”

“Whatever that preacher

says is his opinion, and

that’s fine, but I have my

own beliefs.”

Well, God seems to take

the pulpit much more

seriously. Notice the word

“perish” in the verse above.

I cannot help but think of

Noah. Everyone knows the

story of Noah and the ark,

all the animals and things.

However, few remember

that Noah was “a preacher

of righteousness” (2 Peter

2:5). Those that rejected

Noah’s message perished in

the floodwaters.

The passage in 1

Corinthians goes on to

explain that worldly

wisdom does not know

God. 1 Corinthians 1:21,

“For after that in the

wisdom of God the world

by wisdom knew not God, it

pleased God by the foolishness

of preaching to save

them that believe.”

Take note that salvation

comes to those that

have faith (“believe”), but

those that do not believe

the preaching of the cross

“perish” (from verse 18) and

from this verse do not know

God. Those are harsh words

considering they come from

God Himself. Preaching and

its role in salvation occur

throughout the Scripture;

it is God’s plan for things,

as seen in Romans 10:17,

“So then faith cometh by

hearing, and hearing by the

word of God.”

Preaching does not have

to come from a stage.

Noah never had a pulpit;

he preached while doing a

lot of woodworking. Paul

preached in synagogues

and churches, but also by

the riverside and countless

other places. Jesus’ most

famous sermon came from

the top of a hill overlooking

the Sea of Galilee. Preaching

can happen across the

kitchen table or the backyard

fence, a street corner,

in the living room, inside

the car, or any number of

other places. The preaching

of the gospel can happen

anyplace.

The world sees God

and wisdom on opposite

ends of the spectrum. If

the American educational

system thought God had

anything to do with intelligence

or knowledge, then

the Bible and prayer would

not have been removed

from schools.

In our colleges and

universities, Jewish and

Christian speakers are

booed off stage, or have

their speeches canceled

because of the fuss caused

by the expected conservative

or Christian message.

These situations would not

be the case if the University

or the students thought

that learning something

about God, or a godly principle

would increase their

wisdom.

There are five, yes five,

Bible passages that explain

that the fear (respect) of

the Lord is the beginning

of wisdom, knowledge,

and instruction (Job 28:28;

Psalm 111:10; Proverbs 1:7;

Proverbs 9:10; Proverbs

15:33).

To show how far we

have run away from God,

seven of the eight Ivy

League schools started

as Seminaries - training

preachers. Cornell is the

only exception.

I will leave you with three

verses we have already seen,

but thought of together

makes a point.

1 Corinthians 1:21, “For

after that in the wisdom of

God the world by wisdom

knew not God, it pleased

God by the foolishness of

preaching to save them that

believe.”

Romans 10:17, “So then

faith cometh by hearing,

and hearing by the word of

God.”

Job 28:28, “And unto man

he said, Behold, the fear of

the Lord, that is wisdom;

and to depart from

evil is understanding.”

