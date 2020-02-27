The 2020 IHSA Class 3A Boys Basketball Regional will be held March 2-6 at Galesburg High School.
All ticket prices are $5. Doors will open one hour before each game and the 3-point shooting contest.
SCHEDULE
Monday, March 2
7 p.m., Richwoods vs Canton
Tuesday, March 3
7 p.m., Galesburg vs Winner of Game 1
Wednesday, March 4
7 p.m., Manual vs Limestone
Friday, March 6
3-Point Shooting & Winner Game 2 vs Winner Game 3
5:30 p.m. - Contestants draw number for shooting order
5:38 p.m. - 3-Point Shooting Competition for Group #1
5:51 p.m. - 3-Point Shooting for Group #2
6:03 p.m. - 3-Point Shooting for Group #3
6:08 p.m. - Tie breaker or announce Sectional qualifiers
7 p.m. - Championship game