CANTON-The Knights of Columbus-St. George Council Fish Fry will be held Friday, March 6, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

It will be held at St. Mary’s Parrish Hall, 139 E. Chestnut St., Canton.

The menu includes catfish fillets, shrimp, baked potato, French Fries, baked beans, slaw, bread and butter.

Adults are $10, children 5 to 12 cost $5 while 4 and under are free.

For an additional fee, desserts-cakes and pies-may be purchased.