The seventh grade Lady Indians won the Fulton County Tournament after defeating Cuba 25-22, 25-16 moving their record to 11-3 on the season.

Kill Leaders: Abby Wiegand-10, Abby Kruzan-four

Dig Leader: Kayleigh Shubert-nine

ACE Leader: Abby Kruzan-two

Assist Leaders: Joley McLaughlin-seven, AJ Lerch-four

Block Leader: Abby Kruzan-three

Service Points: Abby Kruzan-nine, Joley McLaughlin and AJ Lerch, six each

Congratulations, seventh grade Lady Indians, Fulton County Champs!