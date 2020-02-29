Connie Webb, 76, of Lewistown, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born on Dec. 18, 1943 in Canton to Clarence E. and Virginia L. (Schwartzbaugh) Brown. They both preceded her in death.

Connie married Floyd (Bane) Webb on June 12, 1971. He preceded her in death in 2012.

Surviving is her daughter, Beverlee “Bev” Sale; one brother, Eddy (Christine) Brown; two grandchildren, Shawn Sale and Erin Sale; nine great-grandchildren, Elliyah, Ellexi, Eriana, Darrick, Ellicity, Ava, Dexavior, Draylin and Drystin; three nephews, Eddy (Courtney) Brown Jr., Darren (Robin) Brown and Cory (Martha) Brown.

Also preceding her in death are one brother and one sister-in-law, Darhl (Susan) Brown.

Connie graduated from Lewistown Highschool in 1961. She later graduated from Western Illinois University in 1965 with a degree in education. She was a science teacher at VIT for 32 years. She enjoyed horses, camping, rodeos, crafts, quilting playing cards and games, and she also loved her dogs.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Canton, where visitation will be held two hours prior to the service.

A burial will be held at a later date at White Chapel memory Gardens in Canton.

Memorials may be made to the Fulton County Humane Society.

To leave online condolences or to view Connie’s video tribute, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com