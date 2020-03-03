Dr. James V. Burch, 61, of Lewistown, passed away at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at University of Iowa Hospital at Iowa City.

A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lewistown with Father David Whiteside officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery at Lewistown. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown with a Rosary service following visitation at 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Lewistown.

To view James life tribute video or send online condolences visit www.henrylange.com.