Be sure to mark your calendars

for the Annual 4-H support

committee Pork Chop Dinner this

Saturday, March 7th at the White

County Fairgrounds, from 4:00

to 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10.00 a person in

advance or at the door, you may

purchase your ticket from any

White County 4-H member,

leader, or at the Extension office.

Support Committee will

donate money from the proceeds

to Extension. The funds

are used to purchase awards,

fund trips, workshops, pay part

of 4-H enrollment, and provide

a discount to members on project

manuals. This is the main fundraiser

of the year please plan on

attending!!!