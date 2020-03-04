The Geneseo High School girls track team opened their indoor season on February 28th at the Cuffy Early Bird Invite at Knox College in Galesburg. No team scores were recorded and event entries were unlimited. The Geneseo girls had a strong showing at their first meet with 6 individual event champions, 19 top five finishers, and 40 top ten finishers. The team had solid performances both on the track and in the field events. Geneseo did not have any relay entries in the meet.

Five individuals brought home six first place finishes. On the track, Alison Bowers brought home two first place finishes in the 55m dash (7.56) and the 200m dash (27.18). Ali Rapps finished first in 55m hurdles (8.74). In the field events, Taylor Krueger jumped to a first place finish in long jump (5.04m). Abby Reakes cleared 1.52m to finish first in high-jump. Evie Wilson vaulted 2.89m to finish first.

Earning top six finishes in the running events for the team were Addison Pischke (4th), Phoebe Shoemaker (5th) and Miah Shoemaker (6th) in the 55m hurdles. Rapps finished 5th in the 55m. Esther Brown (4th) and Jaide Flowers (6th) placed in the 800m. Savannah Reisner placed 5th in the 400m. Lacey Laxton brought home a 4th place finish in the 1600m. Rapps (5th) and P. Shoemaker (6th) finished out the individual placings in the 200m.

In the field events, Brenna McGuire finished 2nd in the shot put. Emily Wilson (5th) and Jasmine Horne (6th) placed in high jump. Hannah Rakestraw (2nd), Grace Girten (3rd) and Reagan Lommell (5th) all had strong showings in pole vault. Alexa Jolly jumped to a 4th place finish in the long jump.

Geneseo showed their team depth with multiple top ten places in each running event and field event. In the sprint/hurdle events, the team claimed 5 of the top ten finishes in hurdles, 4 of the top nine finishes in the 55m, 5 of the top ten places in the 200m, and 2 top ten finishes in the 400m. The team continued to show their depth in the distance events with 2 top 10 finishes in both the 800m and 1600m. In the field events, the team had 3 top ten finishes in shot put, 3 top six finishes in high jump, 4 top six finishes in pole vault, 5 of the top ten finishes in long jump, and 2 top eight finishes in triple jump.

The team will compete at the St. Ambrose University High School Classic and the Sterling Gold Medal Invite in the upcoming week.

The team is coached by Kyle Morey. He is assisted by Tricia Graves, Natalie Puent, Dan Rakestraw, Marcie Reakes, Kaci Vermillion, and volunteer Kelby Krueger.