PEKIN — Laura J. “Jean” McGlothlin, 68, of Pekin, passed away at 12:58 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in the Emergency Department at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Laura was born on July 19, 1951 in Canton to Virgil and Sadie (Rodgers) Girard. She married Charles R. McGlothlin on Dec. 24, 1986 in Pekin. He passed away on July 4, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents; step-father, Roland Keith Deford Sr.; and one brother, Richard Girard.

Surviving are three sons, Timothy (Ginnie) Girard of South Pekin, Scott (Michelle) McLaughlin and Charles “Bobby” (Erma) McGlothlin Jr., both of Pekin; one daughter, Ardella (Francis) Everhart of Pekin; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joe (Donna) Girard of Pekin and Roland Deford Jr. of Havana; and one sister, Violet Lowe of Mason City.

Jean was a very loving woman. Her greatest love was her family, grandbabies and great-grandbabies. She was dedicated to her husband and her entire family. She was a peacemaker and servant and always wanted to make sure everyone was happy.

Jean’s funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin. Visitation will be from noon until 1:15 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.

