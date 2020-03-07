SPRINGFIELD – FFA students and agricultural advocates from throughout Illinois – among them, groups from Annawan and Cambridge – descended on the Capitol for Illinois Agriculture Legislative Day on March 3, according to State Sen. Chuck Weaver (R-Peoria).

IALD brings together farm, agricultural commodity organizations and agriculture interest groups to advocate to lawmakers about the importance of agriculture and agricultural education.

“The Weaver Team welcomed students from FFA chapters in Annawan and Cambridge. Students and advisors were here to discuss ag programs and funding, and deliver Illinois-made goods,” Weaver said. “We also visited with local residents with GROWMARK, an agricultural cooperative serving cooperatives, retailers, businesses, and customers.”

Current State FFA President Gage Miller, a member of the Cambridge FFA chapter, spent his day in Springfield talking with lawmakers about the importance of ag education and programs.

Agriculture is a major driver of Illinois’ economy. Marketing the state’s agricultural commodities generates more than $19 billion with billions more flowing into the state from ag-related industries.

“IALD is one of the best days of the year in the Capitol. It is amazing to learn more about what these young leaders are doing. They are on the right track for great careers in and out of agriculture,” Weaver said. “We also enjoy touching base with the men and women who are already leaders in agriculture and agribusiness.”