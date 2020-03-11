Larry Eskridge

for the Daily Ledger

I have a lot of guilty pleasures when it comes to television, particularly reality shows.

I admit I watch "Dance Moms," even though I usually zone out during the moms' arguments and then watch the youngsters' dances, which are usually quite good.

I also watch "Top Chef" while eating my frozen pizza.

And I really like "Project Runway." I can almost always tell which ones are going to win and which ones are going to lose.

By that I mean the ones I think are pretty and flattering are the ones that will lose. According to the judges they are too commercial or predictable or just plain dull.

And the ones I think are just blobs of fabric or weird shapes with patches cut out in the wrong places are the ones the judges say "drape beautifully" or "tell a story" or, my favorite, "show you really understand a woman's body."

Apparently that's a big reason I'm not married. I just don't understand women's bodies.

But the reality show I really enjoy is the one about "Earth After People." Granted they are not really "reality," just conjecture about what would happen to our vaunted material vestiges of civilization if we weren't' around to take care of them. They show iconic buildings caving in and magnificent works of art dissolving and electronic storage facilities crumbling. ( Surprisingly, the manmade works which will survive the longest are the ancient structures — the pyramids and the Sphinx, the Roman roads, the Great Wall. Even books will outlast most electronic records. So much for our vaunted technological advances.)

Of course we don't really need a crystal ball to know what will happen when we don't take care of our infrastructure. Just drive down a major highway or visit an inner city.

One of the most interesting parts of nature destroying mankind's material achievements are the plants taking over cities. Within a few year's streets are almost hidden because of the grass growing through them. These fragile stalks of green sprout under the paved roadways, causing them to crumble and split, pointing out what seems weak can actually be amazingly strong.

That was the image which hit me while reading Jesus's parable of the sower, which explained how the seed of God's Word is received by various listeners (Matthew 13:3-9, 18-23).

Some of the seed falls on hard ground and is eaten by birds. Others fall in the middle of weeds, which choke the plants which come up. Still others fall on shallow soil and quickly spring up only to die. And then, of course, there is the seed falling on good soil, which produces good crops.

The meaning of the parable is obvious, but, at least for me.

Does the ground have to be perfect to have anything grow on it?

More to the point, isn't it possible not only for seed to produce good plants on less than ideal soil, but to produce stronger plants than those planted in ideal conditions?

Everybody thinks it's easy to be a Christian when things are going right, when the soil is good, so to speak. Then it's easy to believe God loves us and everything will work out right for those He loves.

Even with our problems, people in the U.S., by and large, have it pretty good. Most of us don't have to worry about starving (unless, of course, you are a child, in which case there is a one in 10 or so chance you will be hungry over the weekend and the summer). We are relatively healthy (unless, of course, you have a major medical emergency, in which case you will lose pretty much everything). And many of us are in debt because there are so many things for us to buy we have trouble saying no.

And even with the illegal immigrant terrorists and the radical Muslim jihadists, the U.S. is one of the safest places to live in the world.

The spiritual result? Church attendance is falling and many cannot afford a full-time pastor.

But in those places where the Church faces real persecution (not, "Oh, they won't let us say 'Merry Christmas.'"), where people who are Christians are targeted with guns and bombs and kidnapping, it flourishes.

Why?

It seems real persecution, real opposition, actually strengthens spirituality.

Look at history. The times the Church grew the most was when it faced the greatest opposition. When it really costs something to be a Christian that's when Christianity is the strongest.

Most Christians in the U.S. are what could be termed "hot house" believers. They grow big and beautiful under ideal conditions, but when taken out of their perfect environment they wither and die. They need constant attention and pampering to exist, let alone thrive.

Many so-called believers are just like that. The pastor has to say exactly what they want him or her to say, the hymns have to be the ones they like, the charities have to support their causes (and, preferably, keep the people they are helping in their own s---hole countries). If they do't like everything about their church, they leave to go to another one. And then they often find that one isn't perfect, so they go to yet another one, hopping from church to church.

Ultimately they stop going because "Those churches just don't give me what I need, and I can be just as good a Christian if I don't go somewhere every Sunday."

The result is they stop doing anything spiritual, never reading the Bible, only praying when they need something and using their religion to fight against those immoral practices of "those candidates."

Contrast that with those blades of grass that come up in your sidewalk or your driveway.

That concrete and cement should stifle those insignificant little plants. But, year after year, they continually break through, causing damage and leading to expensive repairs. And they have to be addressed every few years or the damage cannot be undone.

Those blades of grass have to fight against tremendous odds but they keep on pushing. Finally, they break through and wreck those hard substances which should bury them.

Maybe we need more thistles to choke us or more rocky ground to fight against in our Christian growth. Then we might actually mature as Christians. Instead of demanding our own way, we might be able to find out what God's way is and learn to follow it.

Even when it doesn't "feed us spiritually."