The coronavirus outbreak has forced the temporary cancellation of public activities at the Kewanee Senior Citizen Center.

Cassandra Schmoll, director of the senior center at 200 E. South St., said the cancellation applies to activities at the center during working hours. These activities include daily lunches, an evening meal on Tuesdays and coffee and rolls on Friday mornings.

Other activities such as yoga lessons, movies and art classes, if held during regular hours at the center, will also be suspended.

“I can’t have anybody gathering here,” Schmoll said. “We want to play it safe, I guess, but at the expense of some.”

She stressed that the home-delivered meals program won’t be affected. The people receiving the meals will continue to receive them.

The cancellation of senior center activities is being done on orders from the Illinois Agency on Aging, Schmoll said, and affects all senior centers in the state.

The coronavirus is most dangerous for the elderly, and most of the fatalities that have been reported have been people in that age group.

As of Wednesday, no coronavirus cases had been reported in Henry County. There have been 19 cases in Illinois, all in Chicago or the suburbs.