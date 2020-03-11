The coronavirus outbreak has forced the temporary cancellation of public activities at the Kewanee Senior Citizen Center, officials announced Wednesday.

The move is being made on orders from the Illinois Agency on Aging and affects all senior centers in the state.

Cassandra Schmoll, director of the senior center at 200 E. South St., said the cancellation applies to activities at the center during working hours. These activities include daily lunches, an evening meal on Tuesdays and coffee and rolls on Friday mornings.

“Anything we sponsor is cancelled,” she said.

Other activities such as yoga lessons, movies and art classes, if held during regular hours at the center, will also be suspended.

“I can’t have anybody gathering here,” Schmoll said. “We want to play it safe, I guess, but not at the expense of some.”

She stressed that the home-delivered meals program won’t be affected. The people receiving the meals will continue to receive them.

Should the cancellation of activities be prolonged, Schmoll said the center still has capacity to provide more meals.

“At this point, we can take more on,” she said, adding that 800 meals were distributed last month.

She said the Department of Aging also is requiring center officials to take the temperatures of employees before they are allowed to work to ensure to help stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

While the health of senior center patrons is of paramount importance, Schmoll said she also is thinking ahead to long-term affects of an outbreak, which include an upcoming bus trip excursion to Washington.

“I have a week to decide whether to go or we may not get our money back,” she said.

The special precautions for senior-age residents, health officials say, is the coronavirus is most dangerous for the elderly, and most of the fatalities that have been reported have been people in that age group.

As of Wednesday, no coronavirus cases had been reported in Henry County. There have been 19 cases in Illinois, all in Chicago or the suburbs.