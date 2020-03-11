McDONOUGH COUNTY — Just 12 hours before the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 (coronavirus) a pandemic, the McDonough County Building and Grounds Committee moved to relocate their monthly meetings from the Elms facility at McDonough District Hospital to the McDonough County Courthouse.

It was the only one of seven county board committees that did not meet in the courthouse’s third floor law library, but County Clerk Gretchen DeJaynes said in an audio recording of the committee meeting that the meetings couldn’t persist in the nursing facility with fears of the virus beginning to grip the nation.

“We're working very closely with the county and the state’s health departments, and in conjunction with the CDC to make sure we keep the residents here as safe as possible,” said Tim Bledsoe, Elms Administrator. “They call it cocooning. In other words, they try to make a safe space for the elderly population so that they would try not to bring the virus in.”

DeJaynes said The Elms, a non-profit 98-bed nursing facility, has begun screening guests at its entrance to ensure they’re not potentially transmitting coronavirus. The United States Center for Disease Control warns the virus is more dangerous to elderly populations, as well as those with chronic health concerns like diabetes, and heart and lung diseases. DeJaynes said the screenings are barring those who currently have a fever, or who admit to having flu-like symptoms recently; however, she said this would conflict with the public-status of the meetings. Thus, the meetings will be scheduled on the second Tuesday of each month at the courthouse’s third-floor law library. The next meeting will be on April 14 at 6 p.m.

