MACOMB — Local children visited the Prairieview Homes Community Center on Thursday for a shoe giveaway.

The Obama Legacy Initiative and the Democratic Women of McDonough County partnered for the shoe drive. Heather McMeekan said that the Obama Legacy gives away thousands of shoes and that they set aside 100 pairs of shoes for Macomb’s kids.

McMeekan said that there’s a lack of an opportunity for people to donate shoes since many of them aren’t durable and wear out easily. The unmet need for available kids’ shoes is what inspires the giveaways, which she says allows kids to play more outdoors.

“Getting good, used shoes is a struggle nowadays,” McMeekan said.

McMeekan hopes that there will be another shoe drive in the summer before school starts back. She said that both organizations will continue to address issues in poverty. They plan to give any of the remaining Super Heroic shoes to students at Lincoln and MacArthur Schools.

Several SEIU (Service Employees International Union) members also volunteered for the project.

