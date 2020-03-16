With the new proclamations and guidelines that have been henceforth given by the state of Illinois, as well as health officials nationwide there has been a vast amount of drastic changes for the public to take in. This is by no where means a complete list or comprehensive index, but a synopsis of area postings. It should be stated that what is posted or given on one day, can readily change within a short amount of hours, not days. The best rule of thumb, is to allow time, call ahead and be prepared in all endeavors. With the pressing concern of a national, statewide or how counties will mandate the crisis that is at hand.

The area schools across the state are all closed until March 30th, if changes are to occur districts will inform parents of such. IECC has on their web pages how they will meet the challenge, and it is suggested to contact in regards to how the on-line platform will be launched. Amber on has taken the stance to suspend disconnects until May 1st, and if need arises to still call for service updates. Olney’s gas company has done as the same with lobby being closed and customers are urged to either pay at a local bank, on line, mail or using the night deposit box. State parks across the board are now closed, with Shawnee giving a post they will remain open, those interested may wish to follow up prior to venturing however. Churches in the area, including Elm Street, New Hope, Mt. Gilead and Trinity Lutheran made the decision in messages to forgive public worship, with on-line services available. Daycares in general form have been declared to not fall in line with the school closings as they are in a smaller number, parents are to contact for updates. Baseball in Olney has been suspended until April 6th, with updates given prior on status. Olney Public Library is now closed for the public, with patrons able to call in renewals and drop off books in their drop off.

Good news at the time of this writing, that even though the state mandated that no dine-in allowed statewide, area business owners by that evening had arise to the call to provide service. The Holiday in Olney will be doing as such with take out orders curbside, as well as Hovey’s making adjustments as well for the public. Ginger Ales will be still in business with the dine-in facility not being utilized. Wal-Mart has adjusted hours to closing at 11:00 p.m., and is readily attempting to stock all supplies, as well as placing limits on certain high demand items.

Area health departments are working around the clock to give updates that are in line with IDPH and CDC. Jasper Co. health department can be reached at 783-4436 or covid-19@jcccu1.org. Lawrence county health department has also added an access for those wanting updates by contacting covid-19@lchealth.com, Deaconess.com offers a chat, on my chart has a symptom check line, with protocols given with virtual visits, with a hotline available as well to assist with this influx rapid changing information and need for current procedures 1-812-450-6555. Good Samaritan hospital is using this same hotline for coronavirus 1-812-450-6555 hotline. It is for each hospital's operating system, to screen prior for admittance to facilities, this assists in streamlining care, and giving up to date protocols. Richland County Health department gives daily updates as well on the current stats and mandates. Freedom 92.9 is making itself available for community service as well with updates to be given on their site and broadcasts.

As more community updates become available they will be given in the newspaper, as well as making every effort to include in our facebook as well. We appreciate any assistance in giving new information to our readers.