CANTON — Ashley D. Hughes, 29, of Canton, passed away at 8:51 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at UnityPoint Health in Keokuk, Iowa. She was born on Nov. 7, 1990 in Kingston, North Carolina, to Chris Morse and Michelle Harvin. She married Malcolm Hughes on April 11, 2015 in Canton; he survives.

Also surviving are her father, Chris (Teresa) Morse of Canton; three children, Malkum, Jaleel and Lydia Hughes all of Canton; three brothers, Jonathan Morse of Mason City, Brayden Morse of Canton and Mike Harvin of Canton; three sisters, Samantha Hilton, Kizzy Morse and Rachel Harvin all of Canton; two step-sisters, Alexis Mitchell and Leanna Jump both of Canton; paternal grandmother, Linda Morse of Kewanee; maternal grandmother, who raised her, Doris “Nana” Matthews; maternal grandfather, Johnny Harvin of Mississippi; paternal step-grandfather, Charlie Morse of Canton; and several cousins.

Ashley was preceded in death by her mother, Michelle; paternal grandfather, William Morse; and many aunts and great-grandmothers.

Ashley was a member of The Salvation Army in Canton.

Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, where a visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Lieutenant Sarah Eddy will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Memorials can be made to an Education Fund for her Children in care of The Salvation Army. To view Ashley’s DVD or to make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com