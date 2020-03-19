While businesses and restaurants shuttered their doors and area schools sent students home for what could be weeks, at least a few groups stayed around to feed the hungry.

The Kewanee School District kitchen staff and the Kewanee Food Pantry, in spite of the threat of COVID-19, soldiered on this week with business as usual.

At the food pantry, younger volunteers responded to a request to step up and fill in for older workers at the pantry. Distribution of the boxes was also altered.

A social media post asked residents to stay in their cars and enter the backside of the pantry parking lot using the brick road. The drivers were then routed around to the door, where Director Lisa Janey, along with Gary Janey, took names and determined the family size. Volunteers then brought the boxes out through the front door and loaded them into the back of vehicles.

“We are staying open,” said food pantry board member, Marcus Throneburg, who was standing on the corner in front of the pantry taking a head count for Easter hams. “We recognize, with uncertain economics, people will need this service.”

According to Throneburg, younger volunteers were brought in using social media and were screened for any illnesses as well as travel outside the country. Inside the building, workers were attempting to keep a safe distance from each other and practicing good hand washing.

In the first 40 minutes of opening Tuesday, 25 cars representing 50 to 60 families drove through the pantry lot, said Throneburg.

“Our intent is to keep it (pantry) open due to potential need,” he said. “As with everything, that’s subject to change.”

On Wednesday, that change came when the board announced that the food pantry will close on Thursday, but resume serving the community next week. In addition, the board will make adjustments to limit the number of volunteers working in the building.

The Kewanee Food Pantry hours will resume next week on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Over at Central Elementary School, other workers were attempting to fill a need as well. The kitchen staff was wrapping up the first sack lunch pickup since the school closed its door at the end of Monday’s school day.

“We are making sack lunches that include breakfast for the next day along with instructions,” said Trisha Behnke, head cook for the school district.

The sack lunch program was implemented by the Kewanee School District #229 in an effort to ensure students don’t go hungry while the school is shut down.

According to information from Supt. Chris Sullens, the free meals will run through March 30 and are intended for children under the age of 18 who are enrolled in the district. Anyone under the age of 21,who is mentally or physically handicapped is also eligible for the program.

Behnke said the free lunch program is essentially the same program implemented to feed students over the summer months. The only real difference, she said, is the state is allowing the lunches to be delivered and distributed from a bus. The state of Illinois is also reimbursing the school district for the cost of the food program, she said.

In addition to free lunch pick up at the Central School cafeteria and KHS, the meals are also being delivered to the Neponset Grade School, Kewanee YMCA, Fairview Homes, Prairie Green Apartments and Lakeland Terrace. The hours are between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. depending on the facility.

Behnke estimated that over 600 meals were served to students on Tuesday.