Members of the Kewanee city government, area organizations and the Kewanee Area United Way met at the Henry County Senior Center on Thursday hash out the details of a new initiative to support local individuals and families affected by the economy as a result of COVID-19.

“This is a new environment,” said KAUW Administrator Linda Blair. “If my neighbor is not healthy and cannot get supplies, then I am at risk. There are very few of us who have seen this situation before or experienced this level of need or possibly isolation.”

The initiative would provide much-needed cleaning supplies and hygiene products, items not covered under the SNAP program, to local residents. The group is working with area food pantries and the Kewanee Salvation Army to assess needs and locate families or individuals who might require such assistance.

The first hurdle, though, appears to be locating supplies.

“What we put in the boxes, that’s always contingent on what we can get,” said Blair.

On March 21 and 28, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the KAUW will begin collecting hygiene products and cleaning supplies at the New View Furniture warehouse in Kewanee. Blair told the group that the products collected will be allowed to sit for 3 days before they are handled by volunteers.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure our volunteers are not at risk,” said Blair.

Following the 3-day quarantine, the supplies will then be moved to the Hill Church dock, which will act as the point of distribution.

On April 4, residents can drop off nonperishable foods, cleaning supplies and hygiene projects at Save-A-Lot from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The group is also asking for cash donations to help purchase needed products.

“If by some remote chance we can’t get supplies,” Blair said, “we will return all of the money.”

There are several ways to donate to the cause including dropping cash donations off at KAUW office located in the Senior Center. Residents can also send a check to the KAUW, P.O.Box 426 in Kewanee. Online donations are also being accepted at KAUW.org. Checks designated to the Kewanee Area United Way can be dropped off at the Kewanee City Hall drop box.

Blair said she hopes to have the initiative up and running soon.

“I’m hoping within a week,” she said. “April 4th at the latest – I want to get this up and running as soon as possible.”

Anyone wanting to donate supplies but who are unable to deliver them to the New View Furniture warehouse can contact Jeanna Moore at (309)540-8588.

“This is one of the first big initiatives. . . to get on a firm foundation going forward,” said Blair.