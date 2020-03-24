As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect nearly every area of life, law enforcement agencies around the country are changing the way they respond to service calls. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is no different. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office does NOT have the option to close our office. However, in addition to our duty to provide service and safety to our citizens, we also have a duty to provide the safest working conditions we can for our staff. The coronavirus is a highly contagious disease that is spreading across the United States and with this our jobs carry a new risk. In response to these new risks, we are implementing some new policies in attempt to protect our staff and the public.

Effective immediately, Deputies may take a report for certain non-emergency calls over the phone. Those calls that require an on scene investigation or collection of evidence will remain the same. Because our staff interacts with many people on a daily basis, limiting the exposure will aid in contributing to social distancing and will limit the potential for spreading this virus.

Deputies will continue normal patrols and will respond to “in progress” crimes and emergencies where there is an immediate threat to life, health and property. With that being said, if you need a police response, we will handle the encounter slightly different. We will ask you questions about your current health and about those that live in your household. To limit contact, you may be asked to step outside to speak with a Deputy. This will limit indoor contact and allow all involved to keep a safe distance. Also keep in mind, Officer Safety will still be practiced in every situation.

Public access has been limited to our buildings. The Sheriff’s Office lobby is still open. During this time, the public is once again encouraged to use a phone to contact the office and lobby traffic will be screened to provide the best response according to each persons need. Additionally, the Fulton County Courthouse is closed to normal public traffic. The public is encouraged to call the various courthouse departments and ask their ongoing rules for their respective department. Most departments are establishing a “By Appointment” approach and those with an appointment are being allowed in the courthouse. Persons with a court hearing and or emergency need are also being allowed in the courthouse based upon their need. Just a reminder, only those with a need are admitted at this time.

The Fulton County Jail is also operating under rule changes to safeguard the staff and inmate population. There is a no visitor policy implemented at this time. This includes all non-essential personnel and volunteers. During this time, all visitation will be conducted over the telephone. All attorney visits and clergy visits will still be allowed in the jail to meet with an inmate and this will occur through the visitor phone system. No face to face personal contact will be allowed under any circumstance.

Be assured this office is in constant contact with other local leaders, police departments, state and local elected officials, the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, and many others so we can stay on top of the latest information that develops. We will pass on any important news through the Fulton County Public Information Office. Keep looking at the Fulton County and Fulton County ESDA Facebook pages for additional information and also on the Fulton County website.

Thank you for your patience during this trying time. We are all trying to limit exposure for the health and safety of our community. We appreciate your understanding and hope all of you stay healthy.

Sheriff Jeff Standard