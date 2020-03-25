BLANDINSVILLE — The shelter-in-place order inspired by the coronavirus has put a deep level of uncertainty into local communities like Blandinsville.

Village President Marilyn Moore said that while she is remaining positive that the spread of the coronavirus can come to a halt soon, it can still have a devastating impact on community members and small businesses.

Currently, the village clerk’s office is closed, but residents can use the drop box to submit bill payments. They may also call and leave a message regarding any issues or questions that they may have during the crisis.

Moore said that she and the village board members haven’t experienced any symptoms of the coronavirus and that they have been following the social distancing recommendations. As of now, she is unsure if the monthly board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 7 will take place.

She said that the Christian Church has been offering services online, which helps residents maintain their sense of community with their friends and neighbors.

The Minit Stop Convenience Shop, which sells gasoline, is able to continue to operate as an essential business. Their new hours are 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tink’s Café, located at 215 S Main St., remains open and is offering carry-out services to customers. Tink’s Cafe’s current hours are 10:30-1:30 everyday except Saturday (which is 7-10:30 am). Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday have additional evening hours of 5 to 8. Sunday nights also have hours of 5-7 pm. Per Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mandate, all Blandinsville bars are closed at this time.

“We’re all working together and making the best of the circumstances,” Moore said.

