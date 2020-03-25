Kewanee city officials say that the suspension of non-essential services is indefinite.

“The safety of our employees and the customers that we serve remains our highest priority,” said City Manager Gary Bradley Tuesday in a press release.

Suspended services include code Enforcement, recycling, and yard waste, but is still providing water, sewer, trash collection, police protection, and fire and EMS like it normally would.

“We expect recycling may build up in the coming weeks, but because the system isn’t automated, each one of those bags is picked up by hand and creates a potential exposure,” the release said. “Yard waste operations are similar in that regard.”

Bradley said officials are looking into options that would allow for temporary, twice-a-week trash service.

“We know that with more people home, trash builds up a little quicker,” he said. “Since we’re not doing yard waste on Monday, we could potentially do a Monday, Friday, Saturday service with the automated truck that could provide a higher level of service for trash. It’s something we’re looking into and evaluating, to see if the twice a week pick-up would benefit many people.”

As a reminder, all municipal facilities are closed to the public.

Utility Payments can be made via the drop box in the City Hall parking lot (cash overpayments will be credited to the account holder’s account).

Payments can be mailed to: City of Kewanee, 401 E 3rd St, Kewanee, Il 61443; made online at

www.cityofkewanee.com; or paid by telephone by calling (877)885-7968