Steps taken in fight against pandemic

Pontiac is under a declared state of emergency. Mayor Bill Alvey made the declaration at the continued March 16 meeting of the city council Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting was held via teleconference.

The declaration included the passage of an ordinance that outlined the responsibilities of the mayor declaring a local state of emergency. The mayor is required make this in written form stating what the emergency facts are, and doing so under oath. The ordinance allows for a curfew, but one is not required.

The mayor may also take specific actions by executive order, including the continuation of city operations, approval of new spending should the state of emergency exits beyond the new fiscal year date and no budget had been approved.

The state of emergency will last until the mayor terminates the order by proclamation by the mayor, or by the adjournment of the next regular or special meeting of the city council, or after a certain number of days, whichever occurs first.