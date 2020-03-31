Because of the continued mandated school closures through April 7, Kewanee Community School District 229 is distributing Chromebooks and paper-based learning packets to the district's students.

District staff will be delivering Chromebooks on Monday and Tuesday, March

30-31, to people who requested them through the Off-Site learning survey.

District staff will begin delivering paper-based learning packets to those who have requested them beginning on Tuesday, March 31.

Anyone with a KCUD229 student who did not respond to the Off-Site learning survey is encouraged to call their child's building secretary.