Henry County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jacob Koster did more than complete training at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. He was valedictorian of his class and also received the Bureau of Training certificate for outstanding performance, dedication and achievement.

Koster also served as the “guidon bearer” for his class at the Academy, and was captain of the color guard. As “guidon bearer,” Koster carried the class guidon (which is the class flag) while leading his class at graduation ceremonies.

Koster worked as a correctional deputy at the Henry County Jail from January of 2018 through mid-September of 2019, and was promoted to patrol deputy on Sept. 15, 2019, before attending the State Police Academy for 14 weeks.

After graduating from the Academy in December of 2019, Koster returned to work with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department where he completed a field training process within the department on March 10.

Captain Kelan Wells said, “Deputy Koster is a great addition to our team at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. He has proven himself to be a valued asset while working at the Henry County Jail with our team of Correctional Deputies, and we are happy to add him to the ranks of our Patrol Deputy staff in the field.”

“Jacob continues to demonstrate commitment and professionalism in the performance of his new duties,” Wells said, and added, “We look forward to Deputy Koster serving the citizens of Henry County for many years to come.”

Koster and his wife, Amber, have a six-year-old son, Easton. Koster is the son of Mark Koster, Geneseo, and Kari Vize, Dubuque, Iowa, and he is a graduate of Geneseo High School.