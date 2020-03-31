CANTON-Shields Chapel and South Park United Methodist Churches have CANCELED THE FOLLOWING SERVICES:

•South Park United Methodist Church, 600 S. 1st Avenue in Canton’s Maundy Thursday services scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 9 and Good Friday services at 6 p.m. April 10

•Shields Chapel United Methodist Church Easter Services that were scheduled for 7 a.m. Sunday, April 12.

•Regular services that were planned for 9 a.m. at Shields Chapel United Methodist Church and 10:30 a.m. at South Park United Methodist Church

Also, all regular services and activities are canceled at both churches for the month of April.