MACOMB/MOLINE—Western Illinois University's chapter of Sigma Iota Epsilon, a nationally recognized management honorary and professional fraternity, has inducted 12 undergraduate students and two graduate students in the Spring 2020 semester.

Sigma Iota Epsilon's purpose is to encourage and recognize scholastic excellence and promote cooperation between the academic and practical aspects of management and allied majors within the field of business. Membership is open to junior and senior business students with 60 credit hours and a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.25 or higher and to graduate students with nine credit hours and a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

The Spring 2020 semester undergraduate inductees are: senior accountancy major Christie Abrahams, East Moline; senior accountancy major Kaylin Clanton, Plainfield; junior management major Cameron Crabtree, Burlington, Iowa; senior management major Oscar Gutierrez,, Moline; junior marketing major Justin Kelly, Coal Valley; senior finance major Paul Kirdorf, Karb, Germany; junior supply chain management major Seth Meyer, Eldridge, Iowa; junior supply chain management major Montana Mosel, Rapids City; junior management major Cloe Pethoud, Blue Grass, Iowa; senior supply chain management major Richard Rea, East Moline; senior accountancy major Amy Wilkins, Canton; and junior human resource management major Amanda Willett, Alexis.