By Cindy Cassidy

TABLE GROVE-Hello, we are Jim and Cindy Cassidy from Table Grove. Our joint partnership began Feb. 27, 1980.

This year was our 40th wedding anniversary and this is our love story.

Our family consists of three daughters – Kari, mother of three children, who lives in Canton and works in sales. Julie and her husband Mike are parents of four children and live in Valley Park, Missouri. She is a manager for Clarkson Eye Care and Mike is employed by Parkway School District. Lindsey and husband Andrew are parents of two children and live in Marion, Iowa. She is a first grade teacher for Lin Mar School District. Andrew is Director of Supply Chain for Collins Aerospace Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

And we have one daughter, Leslie Ann, who is deceased: February 1981.

Our son T.J. and wife Deanna are parents of two children and live in Peoria.

He is a Design Engineer for Caterpillar and Deanna is an Employment Brand Marketing Manager for Caterpillar.

Our 11 grandchildren range from the oldest Lexie, 23 an RN at McDonough District Hospital, to the youngest, Aniston who is 2 years old.

Jim graduated from VIT in 1970 and attended Spoon River College. Cindy graduated from Industry High School in 1972, and then from Spoon River College with a real estate license and Associates in Business. Our farm consists of two locations: one in Table Grove and the second on the outskirts of Ipava. On both farms we raise corn, beans, hay and cattle.

This wet spring seems to be bringing us lots of calves!

The Table Grove farm has been in Jim’s side of the family since 1863. We are fifth generation Cassidys to operate the farm. Over the years our passion in cattle has grown and expanded. In that time frame we have backgrounded cattle, finished cattle, and sold freezer beef, depending on feed supply, labor, demand and markets. We develop our own heifers for the cow herd. Our genetics range over different breeds including Herford, Brangus, and Gelbvieh but predominately we raise Angus. Our cattle wear the “wineglass” brand.

In 1983 we began Table Grove Feed Company and sell Kent Feeds to local producers. This is in addition to running the grain and livestock operations full time.

We are members of Vermont Christian Church. Jim has served on the Hispsley Board, as a Vermont Township trustee and presently serves as a director on the board at the Table Grove State Bank. I have served on V.I.T. School Board and on the Mid-Century Telecom board as director and President. I am currently a CASA volunteer. Regarding hobbies, we have difficulty determining where our work stops, and where our hobby begins. We truly love farming and the cattle. For a young person, on job training is the best way to prepare. In order to make this their life, he or she must like the outdoors (all-year round), be able to handle diversity (every day is doing something different), a willingness to learn (old ways and new technology), be motivated (lots of long hours in the saddle- metaphorically speaking) and most important passion -they need to love this life. We in agriculture knew we “feed the world” but during this historic pandemic/period in our country this fact has really sunk in. We in American Agriculture play a vital role to our country’s survival.

It may not be any easy job because we face many challenges beyond our control like weather, markets, and viruses. Balancing Modern day agriculture and the wisdom of our ancestors passed down to us is essential. We believe it is our duty to take care of the land because we know it will be here long after we are gone, for we are only God’s tenants. We love this life and give thanks to Him!

Lord, bless the land You’ve given us,

And may we always know

As we tend each crop and creature

You’re the One who helps them grow.

Grant us strength and wisdom.

Please protect us from all harm,

And thank you for Your gracious gifts-

The blessings of a farm.

-Robin Fogle