MACOMB — "Illinois is to peak on April 20," said Dr. Curtis Farr, a member of the McDonough District Hospital Board of Directors. "This means that those who will be infectious at that time have not even been exposed to the virus yet."

When Farr made this statement Friday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois was 8,904, with no positive identifications yet in McDonough and four surrounding counties. Adams County in Illinois and Lee County in Iowa are the nearest counties reporting COVID-19 positives.

MDH Public Information Officer Patrick Osterman has reported that, starting this week, blood draws can be taken from 7 to 11 a.m. at the drive-thru screening station. He said high risk patients or those immunocompromised may drive through from 7 to 8 a.m, but need pre-registration and scheduling by calling 309-836-1585.

Osterman said bad weather would cause the tent to be taken down and patients to report to a screening station inside the hospital. He said regular drive-thru hours are now 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

"The nurse triage telephone hotline will remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week," Osterman said. "If a person is experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath. they should call the hotline at 309-836-1715 or call their primary care provider."

Peter Rao, vice-president of the MDH Medical Group, said some medical providers are using the Teleheath service at MDH clinics and they report positive results and feedback. A patient needs a computer or other device equipped with a camera and microphone to use Telehealth. A computer program called Doxy requires no software downloads and there are no accounts to create. This is part of expanded options for Telehealth beginning this week.

