KEWANEE - Lester “Tuffy” Les Metscaviz, 75, of Kewanee, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital. Les was born September 20, 1944 in Chicago, the son of Joseph and Olga (Olson) Metscaviz. Les graduated from Kewanee High School with the class of 1962. He married Janie Bryner on April 19, 1973 in Kewanee; she survives.

Les is also survived by two daughters, Sara Metscaviz, Amy (Josh) McCarty, one son. Jacob Metscaviz; eight grandchildren, Joe, James, Drew, and Bryce Davis, Alyssa Croegart, Bailey Weir, Evan Ince, Joshua DeVito; four great grandchildren, Summer, Violet, Zaedyn, and Ariah; and one mother in law, Dorothy Bryner, Kewanee. Les was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert; and two great grandchildren, Mallory and Landyn.

Les served in the United States Army. He worked at Menards. Les enjoyed fishing, and woodworking. He enjoyed watching the Cubs and the Bears. He especially loved spending time with his family.

Due to the COVID-19, a private family funeral service will be livestreamed on the Schueneman-Tumbleson Facebook page at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Reverend Dr. Dale Dykstra will officiate. A private burial will take place at a later date. Military rites will be accorded by the Kewanee Veterans Council. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. There will be no visitation. Please leave an online condolence for Les’ family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.