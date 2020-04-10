Residents planning to attend Bakersville 2020 will need to have a reservation.

The Bakersville Committee announced the theme for this year’s October ride through the park: “Your room is ready.”

Event chair Jacque Komnick said the park will transform into the site of the once popular Bakersville Hotel and Resort, long ago abandoned because it was rumored to be haunted.

“This will be the grand re-opening,” said Komnick.

Even after last year's wrap-up of the successful return of the annual event, Komnick said the committee has continued to meet monthly and work on ideas to improve the hayrack ride. In addition to dealing with the problem of long lines, the committee is addressing another suggestion, that drivers drove past drive-by skits too quickly.

The drive-by skits are shorter skits sprinkled in between the main events.

“Now we are calling them slow-rolls,” Komnick said. “That way, we hope the change in the lingo will help.”

The new-and-improved hayride ridewill include skits, slows-rolls and an assortment of jump scares meant to raise the blood pressure of attendees.

“I would like to have 10 jump scares along the way,” she said.

The biggest change from last year’s event, Komnick said, will address the long lines. Last year, people waited for several hours to load onto the racks. A change in the way tickets are purchased will hopefully change that.

Shortly after Hog Days, Komnick said, a website will go up that will allow people to purchase their load time, or the time they will be able to show up at the park and receive a seat on a rack.

“We plan to sell tickets for 100 spots per hour,” she said.

Komnick said the racks will launch every 10 minutes, with 120 people for every six racks.

She said there will still be enough tickets for people who don’t purchase their advance tickets.

“We want to make sure people still have the ability to show up the day of the event and get tickets.”

Komnick gave the example that if you purchase your tickets for 10 p.m., you will load at 10 p.m., although, she noted, your rack may not leave at exactly that time. Racks will launch every 10 minutes throughout the hour – but the change is expected to reduce those long wait times.

The move to advance ticket purchases should also improve parking, Komnick said.

Komnick said the committee is also working with the 19th Hole Restaurant to ensure there will be plenty of concessions available. Last year, food and beverages ran out early. Although she didn’t receive any complaints, the committee wanted to address the issue.

“Let’s take the bull by the horns and get this taken care of right off the bat,” she said.

Komnick sees the changes to Bakersville going forward as a slow evolution.

“I wanted to get through the event and prove we could do it before we changed it,” Komnick admitted.

Last year’s success has emboldened the committee to make changes.

“We are always evolving and improving the event as we go along,” she said.