“If you have it, they will come.”

Or will they?

The theme for this year’s Hog Days Festival has now become a question that keeps the festival committee co-chair up at night.

Larry Flannery called the predicament for which the Hog Festival committee finds itself in as “virgin territory.”

“It’s all up in the air,” he said.

In years past, it’s been rain that has kept people from attending the event. Even then, only two times in 67 years has rain kept people home. And those two years cost the festival revenue. The COVID-19 pandemic could keep people at home as well.

“A lot depends on the public mindset,” Flannery said. “It’s really the truth. It’s going to be up to the community in general.”

Logistically, the committee is under a time crunch. Certain plans need to be put in place by certain dates or they won’t happen. Flannery recently sent an email to the board of directors, city officials and other organizations explaining the direness of the situation.

“Time is running short for our organization to be buying, renting and planning all the things we need to buy, rent and plan for in order to pull off our annual celebration in a successful manner,” Flannery said in the email.

The April meeting that was scheduled to be held April 14, was cancelled due to the Illinois governor’s “no more than 10” rule, shelter in place guidelines and social distancing orders.

Flannery’s next big hope is for the May 12 meeting to be able to talk to the board of directors.

“The board is hoping we can meet before our next regularly scheduled meeting. . . to talk about what alternatives are available in case the virus problems linger through the summer,” the email stated.

By mid-summer, Flannery said the committee has usually wrapped up all of the major planning for the current celebration and moved on to planning for the next year.

“It’s possible to do a scaled-down or on-the-cheap version,” he said, though the final decision will include a wide array of groups and people.

A scaled-down event could include two days instead of four and far fewer pork chops.

But Flannery said if planning can’t occur by the middle of June or the beginning of July, it might be too late. The move would be unprecedented and mark the first time in 67 years the event had to be completely cancelled.

Flannery said that the situation with the virus is constantly changing and it’s impossible to know what the conditions will be like by the summer. In 2012, the parade was cancelled because of rain that poured into the area due to a hurricane. By 2 p.m, the rain had cleared out and people were angry, but within a few hours, it was raining again.

The inability to tell what the future holds is a “dilemma,” Flannery said.

“Quite honestly, the more people involved (with the decision), the easier it is,” he said.

On Thursday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker told communities to think seriously about cancelling summer events that included festivals until there was a vaccine. Meanwhile, public health officials reported that the state was closer to “bending the curve” when it came to new cases of COVID-19.

If the Hog Days committee is hoping for public confidence in large gatherings to return, a recent poll will likely dampen those hopes. On Thursday, a poll released by Seton Hall University Stillman School of Business found that 72 percent of sports fans said they won’t attend a sporting event without a vaccine for the coronavirus.

While the poll sampling was small, the results won’t provide any comfort to the committee, which is hoping to see the return of public confidence in large gatherings.

“The general public has no idea what power they have in this particular celebration,” Flannery said.

Flannery intends to keep area officials and organizations in the loop.

“The more wisdom we can all muster working together, the better,” he said. “As I said in my email to the board, if all returns to normal soon, no harm done. But either way, it never ever hurts to have a plan B and a plan C ready to go in the wings just in case.”