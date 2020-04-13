MACOMB - Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the “Stay at Home” order issued by Governor Pritzker, the Park N’ Cruise scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2020 from 6 - 9 p.m. in Downtown Macomb, has been cancelled.

“Even if the “Stay at Home” order is lifted on April 30th, the committee and I don’t see how we can have a large gathering the day after the order has been lifted. We will take each month as it comes for the rest of the summer.,” said Kristin Terry, Downtown Development Director.

— Submitted by Kristin Terry