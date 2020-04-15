ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – Logan Hansen, a multi-sport standout from Geneseo High School in Geneseo, Illinois, has announced that he’ll be enrolling at Augustana in the fall and plans on continuing his athletic career as a member of Coach Steve Bell’s Viking football program.

Hansen earned varsity letters in three sports at Geneseo, including football, with Coach Larry Johnsen’s Maple Leafs. A 6’, 195-pound placekicker, Hansen converted 14 extra points and field goals of 40 and 24 yards as a senior, earning the team’s “Special Forces Player of the Year” award.

Hansen was also a letter winner in Coach Harvey Morton’s Geneseo soccer program and as a sprinter with Coach Matthew Deets’ Maple Leafs in track & field. Both Johnsen and Deets are Augustana alumni and former Viking athletes.

Logan is the son of Joel and Tracy Hansen of Geneseo, Illinois. A high honor roll member at Geneseo, he is planning on an Augustana major in computer science.

Hansen joins a Viking program with an outstanding tradition that includes four NCAA Division III national championships, 21 College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin titles, 23 CCIW Players of the Year and 33 Academic All-America selections.

Bell, who has compiled a 130-76 record in 20 years as a collegiate head coach, will be in his sixth season at Augustana in 2020.