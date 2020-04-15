Parents: Dennis and D'Carla Meisenburg, Orion.

Favorites:

Food: Tacos and Pop-Tarts toaster pastries.

Movie: "Fast and Furious."

School lunch: Bosco cheese-stuffed breadsticks.

Song that gets you fired up: "Shotta Flow" by NLE Choppa & Blueface.

Ethan Meisenburg is a senior at Orion High School. He is a four-year wrestler

who qualified for state as a freshman and as a junior. He also played soccer for four

years, winning the Newcomer Award as a junior.

His favorite memory as a Charger is winning the Bob Mitton Orion Invitational as a freshman.

Meisenburg's funniest memory is Rainbow Crocs with the freshman class for Homecoming.

His most influential coach is Dan Diamond, the varsity wrestling coach, and his most influential teacher is Heather Stannke, the biology teacher.

Meisenburg's advice to freshmen is "Enjoy the moments."

He has been on the honor roll four years.

After graduation, Meisenburg plans to major in finance at Northern Illinois University, DeKalb.

He also plans to study at Illinois Aviation Academy to build on his current pilot's license. He wants to serve in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and work as a national airline pilot.