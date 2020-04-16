James Eugene Dhom, age 83, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 9:40 PM - Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Newton Care Center in Newton, Illinois.

Private services will be held. Burial will be in the in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. In loving memory of James, memorials may be made to St. Thomas Catholic Church.

James better known as “Jim” was born on June 8, 1936, in Jasper County, Illinois the son of Harry and Teresa (Schuch) Dhom. He served his country in the United States Army from 1956 to 1959. Upon his return from service, he became a volunteer fire fighter with the Newton Volunteer Fire Department. He built his experience through the years becoming assistant chief serving with several chiefs. He retired as a trustee in 2018, with over 50 years of service to the Wade Fire Protection District.

Jim married Geneva Ann Radke on February 16, 1963, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ste. Marie, Illinois and she preceded him in death on October 23, 2017.

Jim started working for Roland “Cookie” Clark at Clark Memorial in 1964, and became a co-owner in 1972, along with Gene Schackmann. They sold the business in 1997, he then went to work for the City of Newton and helped various other businesses when they needed a hand.

Jim loved his family, serving his community, traveling, spending time at his farm, visiting with his friends and enjoying life.

He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Chicago Bears Fan.

Jim was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Newton, Jasper Post #20 American Legion and the Knights of Columbus #1704.

Jim is survived by-

2 Sons - Brian Dhom and Kevin Dhom both of Newton, Illinois

3 Grandchildren - Zachary (Dana) Dhom of Valmeyer, Illinois; Hannah (Dylan) Davidson of Rose Hill, Illinois and Brycen Dhom of Granite City, Illinois

Brother - Bill (Ann) Dhom of Teutopolis, Illinois

Several nieces and nephews also survive

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Sharon Dhom, sisters Kate Bergbower, Gertie Guerrettaz, Joan Beverlin and Marie Dhom, brothers Victor Dhom and Robert Dhom.